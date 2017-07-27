Politics :  VP Pence once wrote an op-ed calling ’90s Disney movie 'Mulan' liberal propaganda about women in the military

The vice president of the US once claimed that he was "victimized" by Mulan, a 1998 animated Disney film about a young woman who tries to join the Chinese military.

"I suspect that some mischievous liberal at Disney assumes that Mulan's story will cause a quiet change in the next generation's attitude toward women in combat and they just might be right," Vice President Mike Pence once wrote on a website that he ran before becoming governor of Indiana in 2013.

In the movie, a female Chinese peasant named Fa Mulan disguises herself as a man so that she can serve in the military in place of her elderly father.

But after going to see the movie with his kids, Pence worried that it may send the wrong message to the younger generation — namely, that women can or should serve in the military.

"Housing, in close quarters, young men and women (in some cases married to non-military personnel) at the height of their physical and sexual potential is the high of stupidity," Pence wrote. "It is instructive that even in the Disney film, young Ms. Mulan falls in love with her superior officer!"

In the past, Pence has also said that he never eats dinner alone with a woman who isn't his wife. After coming to the White House, Pence repeatedly led efforts to strike down women's abortion rights. In his op-ed, Pence insisted that the "politically correct Disney types" had missed the point of the movie.

"Moral of story: women in military, bad idea," Pence finished with a bang.

