Politics :  Video shows Trump's lawyer previously denied the president was involved with Trump Jr.'s misleading statement about meeting with a Russian lawyer

One of President Donald Trump's private attorneys representing him in the Russia investigation previously said that Trump had nothing to do with a statement his son Donald Trump Jr. released to answer questions about a 2016 campaign-trail meeting he had with a Russian lawyer.

Jay Sekulow told news outlets earlier this month that the president "didn't sign off on anything," and "wasn't involved" in drafting a statement Trump Jr. used to defend his meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya. Trump Jr.'s initial claim was that Veselnitskaya wanted to discuss a program about the adoption of Russian children.

According to a Washington Post report published Monday, the president was behind the adoption statement, which was proven false days later.

Trump Jr. took the meeting on the premise that he would receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton, Trump's then-rival in the 2016 election.

Watch footage of Sekulow denying Trump's involvement below: