Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  US Navy releases video showing close call and machine-gun firing near an Iranian patrol boat

Politics US Navy releases video showing close call and machine-gun firing near an Iranian patrol boat

  • Published:

The USS Thunderbolt responded by firing short bursts from its machine-gun to the front of the Iranian vessel.

null play

null

(US Navy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US Navy on Tuesday released a video of what it called an "unsafe and unprofessional" encounter between an Iranian patrol boat and the USS Thunderbolt in the Arabian Gulf.

The video shows the Iranian boat coming near the bow of the US ship, which the Navy said was within 150 yards. An official told Reuters the Iranian boat ignored attempts to communicate over the radio.

As the video shows, the Thunderbolt responded by firing short bursts from its machine-gun to the front of the Iranian vessel, until it veered away.

"The Iranian vessel's actions were not in accordance with the internationally recognized [Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea] 'rules of the road' nor internationally recognized maritime customs, creating a risk for collision," a statement from Central Command said.

Watch:

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics The Navy's newest, most sophisticated aircraft carrier...bullet
3 Politics We now know how Jared Kushner politely excuses himself from...bullet

Politics

mitch mcconnell
Politics SENATE HEALTHCARE BILL PASSES FIRST HUGE HURDLE
Rand Paul.
Politics Rand Paul says he'll vote 'yes' on 'whatever version of CLEAN repeal we can pass'
Francisco Cortes Fox
Politics Former Fox News Latino executive accused of sexual harassment sues 21st Century Fox for making him a 'scapegoat'
null
Politics Mitch McConnell may have a plan to save Obamacare repeal just hours before the Senate will vote on it