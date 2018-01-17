Home > Business Insider > Politics >

US Marine killed in stabbing at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident.

(Lenny Ignelzi/AP)
  • A US Marine was reportedly killed in a stabbing after a fight broke out at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry.
  • One Marine is in custody.


A US Marine was killed in a stabbing after a fight broke out at Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry (SOI), according to a San Diego Union-Tribune report published Tuesday.

One Marine was reportedly in custody. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is investigating the incident.

First responders were notified at around 7:45 a.m. of an injured person, according to the Union-Tribune.

Located in San Diego County, Camp Pendleton is the primary training center for Marines on the West Coast. After graduating from boot camp, all Marines, regardless of occupational specialty, are sent to the SOI for further combat training before being attached to their units.

