Politics :  US conducts airstrikes against Syrian pro-regime forces after 'unprovoked attack'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

No US special operations forces were injured, according to multiple reports.

  • US Marines Syria
  • tacp jtac
US Marines Syria

(Sgt. Matthew Callahan/US Marine Corps)
  • US forces reportedly responded to an "unprovoked attack" by Syrian pro-regime forces with airstrikes.
  • No US forces were injured, according to multiple news reports.


US forces reportedly responded to an "unprovoked attack" by Syrian pro-regime forces at the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) headquarters on Wednesday, according to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM).

US-led coalition forces, who typically advise and assist SDF troops, conducted airstrikes against the Syrian forces who attacked their "well established" headquarters. No US forces were injured during the attack according to reports from multiple news outlets.

"In defense of Coalition and partner forces, the Coalition conducted strikes against attacking forces to repel the act of aggression against partners engaged in the Global Coalition's defeat-Daesh mission," a CENTCOM statement said, referring to the alternative label for Islamic State militants.

The initial attack happened eight kilometers, or roughly five miles, east of the de-confliction line on the Euphrates River.

Meanwhile, reports from rebel-held areas near the capital of Damascus claim that airstrikes from the Syrian government and Russia killed scores of civilians. Activists and first responders said that at least 55 people were killed after the airstrikes on Tuesday.

Around 2,000 US troops were reportedly deployed to Syria, according to the Defense Department. US military presence dwindled down after a major offensive to rid Islamic State militants from Raqqa, once a major hub for the terrorists.

Following the siege on Raqqa, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that US forces would focus on diplomacy and that they "won't just walk away" from efforts to stabilize the region.

