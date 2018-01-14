Politics :  UKIP suspends leader's girlfriend for sending racist text messages about Meghan Markle

news

LONDON — UKIP has suspended its leader's girlfriend over a series of racist text messages she apparently sent about Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle.

Jo Marney, who is currently in a relationship with UKIP leader Henry Bolton, said Markle would "taint" the Royal Family and had a "tiny brain," in messages published by The Mail On Sunday.

She also described Markel as a "negro" and said that black people were ugly.

Marney has apologised for the remarks but insisted they had been taken out of context. Bolton has so far refused to comment.

Marney sent the messages around three weeks before she entered a relationship with the current UKIP leader, the Mail On Sunday adds.

Here are Bolton and Marney:

In the messages, Marney also describes Markel as a "dumb little commoner" and says "just don't like her... she's a black American."

She adds: "Not wanting other races and cultures to invade your own culture doesn't mean I hate their race. Just means I don't want their cultures invading mine."

"I apologise unreservedly for the shocking language I used," Marney told the Mail On Sunday.

"The opinions I expressed were deliberately exaggerated in order to make a point and have, to an extent, been taken out of context. Yet I fully recognise the offence they have caused."

Peter Whittle, the party's former deputy leader, has called for UKIP to kick Marney out of the party.

"These are disgraceful remarks.

"This person should not just be suspended... but expelled altogether," he said.