Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Two dead, 198 injured after major 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan's east coast

Politics Two dead, 198 injured after major 6.4 earthquake hits Taiwan's east coast

  • Published:

A hotel has collapsed and several buildings have been damaged in Hualien.

Image
  • earthquake taiwan
    earthquake taiwan   
  • taiwan earthquake
    taiwan earthquake   
earthquake taiwan play

earthquake taiwan

(Screesnhot)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A major 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast shortly before midnight Tuesday (local time), killing two and injuring as many as 198 people.

The quake originated about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the coastal Hualien City, where several buildings were damaged and the Marshal Hotel collapsed.

The number of deaths was confirmed by Taiwan’s Premier William Lai at an emergency government meeting shortly after the quake.

The number of injured continues to rise as relief teams search through the rubble.

Several aftershocks hit the area, but no tsunami warnings were issued.

Hualien is a popular tourist destination and home to about 100,000 people.

Tremors were also felt in the capital city of Taipei, according to the US Geological Survey.

This is a developing story, click back here for updates.

Top 3

1 Politics Corrupt Nigerians to lose illegal wealth, properties to UK...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria's government has signed a new law to protect local jobsbullet
3 Politics All hell breaks loose in Syria after rebels shoot down...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Marines with the Black Sea Rotational Force on a security patrol during Exercise Cold Response 16 in Norway, March 4, 2016.
Politics The Army's and Marine Corps' latest uniform changes hint at preparations for a looming 'big-ass war'
People take part in the Women's March in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 20, 2018.
Politics The number of conservative-leaning states has dropped to its lowest point in 10 years
Sen. Jeff Flake
Politics 'Treason is not a punchline, Mr. President': Jeff Flake slams Trump for calling Democrats 'treasonous'
Joe Biden
Politics Even Joe Biden is telling Trump to avoid an interview with Mueller