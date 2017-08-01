Politics :  'Turd Blossom,' 'Pootie Poot' — here are the nicknames George W. Bush gave to world leaders, politicians, and journalists

During his time in the White House, President George W. Bush was known for his love of giving other people nicknames — "Pootie Poot" (Russian President Vladimir Putin), "Bushie," (First Lady Laura Bush) and "The Cobra" (New York Times journalist Maureen Dowd) are just some of the monikers that the one-time Republican president bestowed on people in his work circles.

Here are the hilarious (and often unbelievably awkward) nicknames Bush gave to the various politicians, journalists, and world leaders of the early 2000s.

"Bama" and "Rock" — Barack Obama, Bush's successor as President.

"Pootie Poot" and "Ostrich Legs" — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia since 2000.

"Bushie" — mutual nickname with Laura Bush, Bush's wife and former First Lady of the United States.

"Poppy, 41, Old Man" — George H. W. Bush, Bush's father and 41st President of the United States.

"Big Time", "Vice" — Dick Cheney, Bush's Vice President.

"Condi", "Guru" — Condoleezza Rice, Bush's Secretary of State

"Hogan" — John McCain, Arizona senator and one-time Republican presidential nominee.

"Boner" — John Boehner, who served as chair of the House of Education committee and, later, House Majority leader during Bush's time in the White House.

"Landslide" — Tony Blair, the Prime Minister of the UK form 1997 to 2007.

"Shoes" — Silvio Berlusconi, the Prime Minister of Italy between 2001 and 2011 (with a brief gap).

"Conan the Republican" — Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor and movie star.

"Big Boy" — Chris Christie, the scandal-ridden governor of New Jersey.

"Ellis" — Chuck Schemer, longtime New York senator and current Minority Leader.

"The Cobra" — Maureen Dowd, esteemed New York Times columnist.

"Boy Genius, Turd Blossom, the Architect" — Karl Rove, Bush's senior adviser.

"Tiny" — Richard Armitage, Bush's Deputy Secretary of State.

"Brother George" — George Tenet, former CIA director.

"The World's Greatest Hero" — Colin Powell, Bush's Secretary of State.

"Ari-Bob" — Ari Flesicher, White House Press Secretary during the Bush era.

"Ali & Frazier" Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, Democratic Senators from California. Boxer was Ali and Feinstein was Frazier.

"Rummy" — Donald Rumsfeld, Bush's Secretary of Defense.

"Stretch/Little Stretch" — David Gregory, famous NBC journalist.

"Freddy Boy, Freddo" — Fred Upton, Republican congressman from Michigan.

"Panchito" — Frank Bruni, New York Times reporter who covered Bush's 2000 campaign.

"Barty, Bart, Danny Boy, Captain Dan, Dan the Man" — Dan Bartlett, Bush's Deputy Chief of Staff.

"Pedro" — Peter King, Republican senator from New York