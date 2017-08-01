Politics :  'Turd Blossom,' 'Pootie Poot' — here are the nicknames George W. Bush gave to world leaders, politicians, and journalists

During his time in the White House, President George W. Bush was known for his love of giving other people nicknames — "Pootie Poot" (Russian President Vladimir Putin), "Bushie," (First Lady Laura Bush) and "The Cobra" (New York Times journalist Maureen Dowd) are just some of the monikers that the one-time Republican president bestowed on people in his work circles.
Here are the hilarious (and often unbelievably awkward) nicknames Bush gave to the various politicians, journalists, and world leaders of the early 2000s.
"Bama" and "Rock" — Barack Obama, Bush's successor as President.
Barack Obama (Getty Images)
Source: Late Night With Conan O'Brien
"Pootie Poot" and "Ostrich Legs" — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia since 2000.
Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a display during the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky (Thomson Reuters)
Source: BBC News
"Bushie" — mutual nickname with Laura Bush, Bush's wife and former First Lady of the United States.
Source: Laura Bush: America's First Lady
"Poppy, 41, Old Man" — George H. W. Bush, Bush's father and 41st President of the United States.
"Poppy, 41, Old Man" — George H. W. Bush, Bush's father and 41st President of the United States.
Source: CNN
"Big Time", "Vice" — Dick Cheney, Bush's Vice President.
"Big Time", "Vice" — Dick Cheney, Bush's Vice President.
Source: New York Magazine
"Condi", "Guru" — Condoleezza Rice, Bush's Secretary of State
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice attends closing ceremonies of the Presidents Cup golf tournament in San Francisco (Thomson Reuters)
Source: New York Magazine
"Hogan" — John McCain, Arizona senator and one-time Republican presidential nominee.
Senator John McCain of Arizona (AP)
Source: New York Magazine
"Boner" — John Boehner, who served as chair of the House of Education committee and, later, House Majority leader during Bush's time in the White House.
Source: Rolling Stone
"Landslide" — Tony Blair, the Prime Minister of the UK form 1997 to 2007.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. (Neil Hall/Reuters Pictures)
Source: New York Magazine
"Shoes" — Silvio Berlusconi, the Prime Minister of Italy between 2001 and 2011 (with a brief gap).
Italy's former PM Berlusconi gestures during the television talk show "Porta a Porta" in Rome (Thomson Reuters)
Source: Time
"Conan the Republican" — Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor and movie star.
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives for the funeral of Nancy Reagan at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California (Thomson Reuters)
Source: MSNBC
"Big Boy" — Chris Christie, the scandal-ridden governor of New Jersey.
Source: The Daily Caller
"Ellis" — Chuck Schemer, longtime New York senator and current Minority Leader.
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, June 25, 2017. (ABC's "This Week")
Source: NewYorkMetro.com
"The Cobra" — Maureen Dowd, esteemed New York Times columnist.
Maureen Dowd sits for an interview with Business Insider. (Business Insider)
Source: New York Magazine
"Boy Genius, Turd Blossom, the Architect" — Karl Rove, Bush's senior adviser.
Source: New York Magazine
"Tiny" — Richard Armitage, Bush's Deputy Secretary of State.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage listens to Japan's Senior Vice Foreign Minister Ichiro Aisawa at the start of their meeting in Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2004. (Itsuo Inouye (Associated Press))
Source: PBS
"Brother George" — George Tenet, former CIA director.
Source: About.com
"The World's Greatest Hero" — Colin Powell, Bush's Secretary of State.
Colin Powell. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Source: New Statesman
"Ari-Bob" — Ari Flesicher, White House Press Secretary during the Bush era.
Ari Fleischer. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Source: Jewish Journal
"Ali & Frazier" Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, Democratic Senators from California. Boxer was Ali and Feinstein was Frazier.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., left, and Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif, gives an opening statement during a briefing on the Metrolink crash in Chatsworth, Calif., on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sep. 23, 2008, in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta (Associated Press).)
Source: New York Magazine
"Rummy" — Donald Rumsfeld, Bush's Secretary of Defense.
Source: About.com
"Stretch/Little Stretch" — David Gregory, famous NBC journalist.
Source: Snopes.com
"Freddy Boy, Freddo" — Fred Upton, Republican congressman from Michigan.
Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) walks in the basement of the U.S. Capitol in 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Source: CNN
"Panchito" — Frank Bruni, New York Times reporter who covered Bush's 2000 campaign.
Frank Bruni speaks during the Creativity Conference at the Corcoran Gallery of Art on April 26, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Source: The Nation
"Barty, Bart, Danny Boy, Captain Dan, Dan the Man" — Dan Bartlett, Bush's Deputy Chief of Staff.
Source: The Washington Post
"Pedro" — Peter King, Republican senator from New York
Rep. Peter King (REUTERS/Gary Cameron)