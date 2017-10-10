Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump's net approval rating has dropped dramatically in every state

Politics Trump's net approval rating has dropped dramatically in every state

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump's net approval rating has gone down in every state since taking office in January, a new analysis from Morning Consult found Tuesday.

Trump's net approval rating, which is his disapproval rating subtracted from his approval rating, went down by at least 11 points in every state between January and September. The smallest change was in Louisiana, where his net approval dipped by 11.4 points. The largest change took place in Illinois, where his net approval dropped by 30.6 points.

Here's the change in Trump's net approval for each state:

Pasted image at 2017_10_10 11_06 AM play

Pasted image at 2017_10_10 11_06 AM

(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider)

In pivotal swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — the three states that helped seal Trump's victory last fall — his net approval rating has fallen by 15.6, 22.6, and 17.9 points respectively between January and September.

Trump experienced similar dips in deep-red states. In Tennessee, Kentucky, Arizona, and Mississippi, all of which have not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in two decades, Trump's net approval has dipped 20 points or more.

Much of the downward spiral can be attributed to Democrats and independent voters, Morning Consult found. Since taking office, Trump's net approval rating with Democrats dropped 25 points. With independents, his net approval rating dropped 18 points. Trump's net approval rating among Republicans has dropped 9 points, although he still has the support of 81% of GOP voters polled.

Morning Consult's analysis was based off surveying more than 472,000 registered voters across each state and Washington, DC, since Trump took office.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria moves to make mental health test mandatory for...bullet
2 Politics This US plane doubles as Mission Control during nuclear war—...bullet
3 Politics Tabloid covers from the '90s show the insanity of Trump's...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has butted heads with his boss Donald Trump, and has struggled to contain him
Politics John Kelly reportedly has a strategy to stop Trump from soliciting advice from random people at Mar-a-Lago
Ron Burkle and Donald Trump.
Sports Trump asks Pittsburgh Penguins owner during White House visit if he can help out with NAFTA renegotiations
Mitch McConnell.
Politics Influential conservative groups are pressuring McConnell to start moving faster on Trump's judicial nominations
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.
Politics Manhattan district attorney defends handling of 2015 Harvey Weinstein investigation as shocking audio emerges