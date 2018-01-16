Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump's hawkish security adviser reportedly held secret meetings with Japan and South Korea about standing up to North Korea

Politics Trump's hawkish security adviser reportedly held secret meetings with Japan and South Korea about standing up to North Korea

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A news report sheds light in a dark, inaccessible part of Donald Trump's presidency, in which his top staffers guide his hand on North Korea issues.

H.R. McMaster play

H.R. McMaster

(REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • President Donald Trump's hawkish national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, reportedly took a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts to discuss North Korea.
  • McMaster has reportedly been pushing Trump to strike North Korea, and allegedly dismissed the recent talks between North and South Korea as "diversions."
  • The US has backed off military drills that anger North Korea but stepped up pressure and military deployments in other ways.


H.R. McMaster, the US Army general and academic who leads President Donald Trump's National Security Council, has reportedly attended secret meetings with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on North Korea.

McMaster, a noted hawk who is reportedly pushing for Trump to give North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a "bloody nose" by conducting a limited strike on the country, took meetings Saturday and Sunday in San Francisco where he stressed a need for the three countries to present a unified front against Pyongyang, according to the news website Axios.

In the meetings, Axios reports, McMaster dismissed North Korea's recent thawing of tensions and talks to Pyongyang as "diversions," noting that Kim still intended to develop nuclear weapons.

Axios' report sheds light on one of the more inaccessible parts of Trump's presidency, in which top staffers guide his hand on North Korea issues.

While many have looked to the recent talks between North and South Korea as a beacon of hope, it could be that McMaster is looking past them. Though the US and South Korea took a big step toward peace talks by delaying joint military drills until after the Paralympics conclude in mid-March, the US has stepped up pressure in other ways.

US officials are now discussing interdicting ships they suspect of heading into North Korea, and the US has deployed all three varieties of strategic bombers to Guam as tensions soar between the two countries.

Top 3

1 Politics Cattle herders in Nigeria give 3 conditions for peace in the...bullet
2 Benue Nigeria: mass burial for farmers killed in herder clashesbullet
3 Politics Breaking with his predecessors, Trump skips community...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

samjiwon
Sports North Korea's massive art troupe and orchestra could help show unity with South Korea at the Winter Olympics — or it could be a propaganda gambit
Map showing every country US military fighting terrorism
Politics This map shows how the US is fighting terrorism in 76 countries around the world
matt bevin donald trump
Politics Kentucky's governor threatens to take coverage away from close to 500,000 people if his huge Medicaid changes are blocked
A screenshot from a Twitter account showing a missile warning for Hawaii.
Politics Here's the incomprehensible screen that led Hawaii to send a terrifying missile alert by mistake