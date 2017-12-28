Politics :  Trump weighs in on viral Vanity Fair video, says publication 'is bending over backwards to apologize' to Clinton

news

President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed in on a viral Vanity Fair video that received backlash online for comments a writer made about 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H," Trump tweeted. "Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!"

The video, made in jest, featured Vanity Fair writers sipping champagne and giving advice to Clinton for what she should pursue in 2018. Those suggestions included taking "up a new hobby in the new year: volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy — literally anything that will keep you from running again." Some online zeroed in on the "knitting" comment, calling it sexist.

The publication apologized for the video, saying in a Wednesday statement that it was an attempt at humor that "missed the mark."

After the video became the target of a wave of backlash on Twitter, it soon appeared on the "Fox & Friends" morning show and Fox News host Sean Hannity's nightly program, which are both viewed by the president.

Trump has, for years, blasted Vanity Fair and its former editor, Graydon Carter, who wrote about the size of Trump's hands decades ago.

"Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine," Trump tweeted last year. "Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!"

Wintour, the editor of Vogue, a sister publication of Vanity Fair at Conde Nast, additionally plays a role as artistic director for the publishing brand.