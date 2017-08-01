Politics :  Trump tweets 'great day at the White House' after Anthony Scaramucci was forced out

Hours after communications director Anthony Scaramucci was forced out of the White House on Monday, President Trump tweeted, "A great day at the White House," seemingly glossing over the unceremonious end to what had been Scaramucci's tumultuous week-and-a-half in the Trump administration.

It was unclear what Trump was referring to specifically, though the president had awarded his first Medal of Honor to US Army veteran James McCloughan for his actions during the Vietnam War.

Former Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly was also sworn in as White House chief of staff on Monday.