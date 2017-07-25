Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics Trump to Tom Price, jokingly: 'You're fired' if Republicans don't pass healthcare bill

Trump, speaking at the National Boy Scout Jamboree, quickly turned to the looming vote on healthcare.

Speaking at the National Boy Scout Jamboree, President Donald Trump jokingly admonished Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price over the looming vote on the Republican healthcare bill currently being considered by the Senate.

"You going to get the votes?" Trump asked during his remarks.

"He better get them," Trump said, turning back to the audience.

"He better get them ... otherwise I'll say, 'Tom, you're fired," Trump continued, pointing a finger-gun at the crowd, which greeted the comment with laughter and applause.

Trump's comments come after a speech earlier on Monday at the White House held with so-called Obamacare victims. The president called on Republican legislators to fulfill their promise to repeal Obamacare, saying that it would collapse if left in place and touting the benefits the GOP say would come from passing its bill, known as the Better Care and Reconciliation Act.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on Tuesday on a motion to proceed with debate on an Obamacare replacement legislation.

