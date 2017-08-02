Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics Trump to members of his New Jersey golf club: 'That White House is a real dump'

Trump told members of his New Jersey golf club that he frequented the golf property so often because "that White House is a real dump."

U.S. President Donald Trump looks out a window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2017.

President Donald Trump reportedly told a group of members of his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that he frequented the property so often because the White House "is a real dump."

A Golf magazine profile of the president, which was published Tuesday and will appear in Sports Illustrated this week, included the comment.

"Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: 'That White House is a real dump,'" Golf magazine reported.

The publication wrote that the president was "often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him."

"Last November, the president-elect hosted a cocktail reception and dinner at Bedminster on the same weekend that he was holding interviews at the club with candidates for his Cabinet," Gold magazine reported. "At the dinner, Trump addressed the members of the club by saying, 'This is my real group. You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100% of you, just about.'"

Trump has spent most of his weekends as president at Trump properties, whether it be his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his New Jersey golf club, or his golf course in suburban Washington, DC. So far in his young presidency, Trump has spent more than 40 days at one of his golf properties.

