Politics :  TRUMP: 'The only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is healthcare'

TRUMP: 'The only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is healthcare'

TRUMP: 'The only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is healthcare'

  • Published:

"We have a thing called healthcare... It is one of the — I’d say the only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is healthcare."

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

(Getty Images/Pool)
President Donald Trump said he believes reforming the US healthcare system is harder than solving one of the most prolific conflicts in the Middle East.

During a question-and-answer session on Air Force One during a flight to France on Thursday, Trump turned his attention to healthcare reform — which is currently toiling in Congress — and compared it to the peace process between Israel and Palestine.

"We have a thing called healthcare," Trump said. "I'm sure you haven’t been reading about it too much. It is one of the — I'd say the only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is healthcare."

The Senate version of the GOP healthcare bill has been slowed by disagreement between the conservative and more moderate wings of the party, even after an updated version of the legislation was released Thursday.

Conservatives believe the bill does not go far enough to repeal Obamacare. Moderates, on the other hand, say its cuts to programs like Medicaid would be too harmful.

Trump acknowledged these difficulties during the talk with reporters.

"It’s like this narrow road that about a quarter of an inch wide," Trump said. "You get a couple here and you say, great, and then you find out you just lost four over here. Healthcare is tough."

As of now, it is unclear whether the Senate healthcare bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), has enough support among Republicans to get past a key procedural vote — much less a full floor vote.

