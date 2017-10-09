Politics :  Trump shares 9-minute video praising his own relief efforts in Puerto Rico: 'Nobody could've done what I've done'

President Donald Trump's Twitter account shared a video Sunday highlighting the administration's hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico and accusing the media of shielding viewers from his accomplishments.

"Nobody could have done what I’ve done for #PuertoRico with so little appreciation. So much work!" the president said in a tweet accompanying the video Sunday evening.

The nine-minute video, which begins with the message "What the fake news media will not show you in Puerto Rico," shows military personnel and relief workers clearing roads and passing out supplies on the hurricane-ravaged island. It ends with a lengthy montage of Trump greeting workers and victims of the hurricane from his visit last week.

The tweet followed a fresh round of criticism from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, who has argued the federal government has not done enough to help desperate Puerto Ricans.

"Increasingly painful to understand the american people want to help and US Gov does not want to help," she said in a tweet Sunday. "WE NEED WATER!"

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, nearly half of the island still lacks access to drinking water supplies and more than 90% of the population is without electricity. The storm claimed the lives of more than 30 people on the island.

But the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency dismissed Cruz's comments as "political noise."

"We filtered out the mayor a long time ago," he said Sunday.