Politics :  Trump says 'people don't talk about' Christmas 'anymore'

Trump said at the Values Voter Summit in Washington that "people don't talk about "Christmas anymore, promising that "we're saying Merry Christmas again."

Donald Trump.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump said Friday at the Values Voter Summit in Washington that "people don't talk about " Christmas anymore, promising to say "Merry Christmas again."

"You know we're getting into that beautiful Christmas season that people don't talk about anymore," Trump said. "They don't use the word Christmas because it's not politically correct. You go into department stores and they'll say 'happy new year' or they'll say other things. And it will be red, they'll have it painted."

"Well, guess what, we're saying 'Merry Christmas' again," Trump said to raucous cheers. "And as a Christmas gift to all of our hardworking families, we hope Congress will pass massive tax cuts for the American people."

Trump zeroed in on this subject much more during his presidential campaign than he has as president.

During a 2016 meeting with religious leaders, Trump said current US leadership was "selling Christianity down the tubes." He pledged to make sure department store employees say "Merry Christmas."

And in late 2015, Trump suggested that people should boycott Starbucks because the chain was not printing "Merry Christmas" on its holiday cups.

"Did you read about Starbucks? No more Merry Christmas on Starbucks," Trump told a Springfield, Illinois rally. "Maybe we should boycott Starbucks. I don't know. Seriously, I don't care."

