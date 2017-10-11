Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump says it's 'disgusting' that the press 'is able to write whatever it wants'

Politics Trump says it's 'disgusting' that the press 'is able to write whatever it wants'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on media outlets on Wednesday, suggesting NBC should lose its broadcast license.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. play

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on media outlets on Wednesday, suggesting NBC News should lose its broadcast license.

"It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The president's comments came after NBC News reported on Wednesday that the president said in July that the US should its nuclear arsenal tenfold, reversing decades of US policy, which has favored disarmament.

After the meeting, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a "moron," according to several people who attended the meeting.

Trump repeatedly insisted on Wednesday that he did not call for an increase, claiming instead that he wanted the current arsenal in "tip top shape." Defense Secretary James Mattis also denied the report.

The president appeared to misunderstand the nature of television licenses, which are granted to individual stations affiliated with national networks, and are rarely removed, much less on on political grounds.

Though Trump has spent much of his candidacy and presidency blasting various media outlets over their coverage of him, in the last week, he's singled out NBC, saying the network was "worse than CNN" for reporting that Tillerson called Trump a moron, a story confirmed by other outlets.

He has also called for the Senate Intelligence Committee to investigate news outlets that he accuses of publishing "fake news," though outlets like NBC News and others have stood by the veracity of their reporting.

Watch the clip below:

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria moves to make mental health test mandatory for...bullet
2 Politics Tabloid covers from the '90s show the insanity of Trump's...bullet
3 Politics Here's how the US military refuels B-52 warplanes in midairbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland
Politics Steve Bannon reportedly thinks Trump only has a 30% chance of finishing his term
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Trump Tower on January 11, 2017 in New York City.
Politics Trump reportedly didn't know about the loophole in the 25th Amendment that lets 14 people remove a sitting president from office
kirstjen nielsen
Politics Trump to reportedly nominate a top John Kelly aide as Homeland Security Secretary
Mitch McConnell.
Politics McConnell gives strongest hint yet that GOP should gut the biggest weapon Democrats have to halt Trump's judicial nominees