Politics :  Trump says he plans to release highly classified JFK files, potentially ending decades of secrecy

President Donald Trump is planning to release the JFK files, "subject to further information."

President Donald Trump on Saturday said he planned to release highly classified government files about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Congress stipulated that the secret documents be released by October 26, pending any action by the president to redact or block the release of any specific documents, CNN reported. It's possible that some documents could still be withheld.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump insinuated that Sen. Ted Cruz's father — then a rival for the Republican nomination — was associated with Kennedy's assassination, including contacts with Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who pulled the trigger. Trump hasn't yet apologized for the claim.

Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, just over two years into his presidency. Conspiracy theories about his murder have swirled ever since.