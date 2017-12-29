Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him 'fairly' in the Russia investigation

Politics Trump says he believes Mueller will treat him 'fairly' in the Russia investigation

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump's tone on the Russia probe in this interview is different from the escalating attacks his Republican allies are launching at Robert Mueller and the FBI.

Image
  • Donald Trump golfing
    Donald Trump golfing 
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump   
Donald Trump golfing play

Donald Trump golfing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to The New York Times insisting, in part, that he believes the special counsel Robert Mueller will treat him "fairly" in the ongoing Russia probe.
  • Trump's tone in the article published Thursday night was different from that of his right-leaning allies who have dramatically escalated their attacks on the investigation, and called into question the integrity of top law-enforcement officials.


President Donald Trump insisted that he believes the special counsel Robert Mueller will treat him "fairly" in the ongoing Russia investigation, but thinks the probe — which has been gaining steam since Mueller took the helm in May — makes the US "look very bad."

Trump made those comments in a one-on-one interview with a New York Times reporter that was published Thursday night.

Trump's tone on the Russia investigation was noticeably different from that of his right-leaning allies inside and outside of the US government, who have for weeks railed against Mueller, his prosecutors, the FBI, and the nation's top law-enforcement officials — ostensibly in an effort to discredit the Russia probe.

Despite this, the president gave the appearance that he is willing to let the process run its course without interference. He also seemed, according to the newspaper, unconcerned about how long the investigation may take.

But Trump repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, as he has in multiple interviews and public appearances over the course of this year. In The Times' Thursday night report, Trump mentioned the phrase "no collusion" 16 times.

His lawyers have asserted at various points this year that Mueller may conclude the inquiry sooner than later. White House lawyer Ty Cobb previously said it could end by Thanksgiving or Christmas this year, and later suggested it could happen in early 2018.

Experts have said it is not possible to know when Mueller and his investigative team will reach their final conclusions in the case.

Top 3

1 Politics The 50 most incredible photos of the US military in 2017bullet
2 Politics Trump warns that 'there will never be a friendly solution' to...bullet
3 Politics How to move to Sweden and become a Swedish citizenbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

trump
Politics 'They basically have to let me win': Trump believes the media will help him get reelected
A police officer stands guard at a crime scene where two men were found hanging from a bridge in Atizapan de Zaragoza, near Mexico City, March 30, 2013.
Politics New, grisly displays in a Mexican tourist hub underscore spiraling narco violence
Donald Trump Angela Merkel
Politics White House officials reportedly said that time Angela Merkel had to explain the 'fundamentals' of EU trade to Trump 11 times was 'humiliating'
null
Politics There's one 'obvious question' that could derail Trump's defense strategy against Flynn