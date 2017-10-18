Politics :  Trump reportedly tells the widow of a US soldier killed in action 'he knew what he signed up for'

Comments President Donald Trump reportedly made during a phone call with the pregnant widow of a fallen US soldier raised some eyebrows on Tuesday night.

While speaking with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson,who was killed in action during a mission in the west African country of Niger earlier this month, Trump said, "He knew what he signed up for ... but when it happens, it hurts anyway."

Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson relayed the account of the conversation, which was originally reported by the local ABC affiliate, WPLG. "Yes, he said it," Wilson told the news station. "It's so insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn't have said it."

The reportcomes just hours after Trump doubled down on a false claim that President Barack Obama did not call the families of fallen American service members. Several former Obama administration officials refuted Trump's assertion.

The president over the last 24 hours has sought to tout his own empathy for Gold Star families and observers have criticized the president for seeming to use the tradition to congratulate himself.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump repeated his claim about Obama's interactions with Gold Star families, drawing his chief of staff Gen. John Kelly into the fray during an interview with Fox News Radio host Brian Kilmeade: "You can ask General Kelly. Did he get a call from Obama."