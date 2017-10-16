Politics :  Trump reportedly mocks Mike Pence's ultraconservative views, once joking that he 'wants to hang' all gay people

In a new New Yorker profile of Vice President Mike Pence, reporter Jane Mayer sheds light on the relationship between President Donald Trump and his second-in-command.

Mayer framed the story, titled "The Danger of President Pence," around the idea that despite growing support for Trump's impeachment, Pence's sometimes ultraconservative views make that a dark prospect for the liberals who oppose Trump.

Mayer cited a longtime Trump associate as saying the president liked to keep Pence in check. Mayer reported that Trump often mocked Pence's conservative views, like his desire to see Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that established women’s right to have an abortion, overturned.

When a legal scholar pointed out to Trump and Pence in a meeting that even if the case were overturned, many states would legalize abortion on their own, Trump ribbed Pence, according to Mayer.

"You see? You’ve wasted all this time and energy on it, and it’s not going to end abortion anyway," Trump said, according to Mayer.

Mayer reports that when the topic of rights for gay US citizens came up, Trump pointed to Pence and said: "Don’t ask that guy — he wants to hang them all!"

Mayer also cited a campaign staff member as saying Trump had mocked Pence's religious practices When visitors came to see Trump after meeting Pence, The New Yorker said, the president asked, "Did Mike make you pray?"

