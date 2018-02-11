Politics :  Trump reportedly agreed to be interviewed by Jeanine Pirro for a book rebutting Wolff's 'Fire and Fury'

news

President Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to cooperate with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on a new book more favorable to him.

The book, informally known by White House aides as 'No Fire, No Fury,' will seek to counter claims made by journalist Michael Wolff in his recently released tell-all.

Trump reportedly asked advisers if he could sue Wolff for libel, but they told him no.



President Donald Trump, seeking to counter the explosive claims made in a recent tell-all book by the journalist Michael Wolff, reportedly plans to cooperate with the fiery Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on very different type of book.

Trump and Pirro met at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the project, and Trump agreed over lunch to be interviewed, The New York Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The new book, known informally by West Wing staff as "No Fire, No Fury," would seek to rebuke the notion pushed throughout Wolff's book that Trump is unstable and unfit for the presidency. Among an array of wild and thinly sourced claims, Wolff wrote that every single person around Trump, including his top advisors and family members, questioned his intelligence.

Trump has spent much of the last several weeks fuming over Wolff's book and its portrayal of him. He has even asked the White House counsel whether he could sue Wolff for libel, though his advisers have told him he can't, The Times reported.

Pirro, 66, is one of Trump's most vocal champions in the media and was already working on a book set for June 12 publication titled "Liars, Leakers and Liberals." It's unclear whether that book will contain the Trump interview and rebuttals to Wolff's claims, though Pirro told The Times that the book will not be a "direct response to 'Fire and Fury.'"

"The title on Amazon always has been and continues to be 'Liars, Leakers and Liberals' and I plan to cover all of them," Pirro said in a statement.