Trump referred to George H.W. Bush as 'Bush original'

Politics Trump referred to George H.W. Bush as 'Bush original'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump invoked the names of the four most recent presidents at a press conference Monday, with a Trumpian twist.

trump bush original play

trump bush original

(Twitter/CNN)
President Donald Trump referred to former President George H.W. Bush as "Bush original" at a White House press conference on Monday.

The president was lashing out at Senate Democrats for slowing the pace of his judicial nominees when he invoked the names of the four most recent presidents, with a Trumpian twist.

"What they're doing is very unfair," Trump said, before rattling off the appointment records of his predecessors. "So you look at even Bush, you look at Obama, you look at Clinton and you look at Bush original, you have 389 vs. 182. These are approvals — you look at Clinton, 357 versus 182, you look at President Obama, 364 versus 182.

"These are nominations approved, and what they're doing to us — we have unbelievable people, and they're waiting to be approved," he added.

The unusual phrasing managed to catch the attention of several people on social media amid a press conference that was filled with bizarre moments.

Watch the moment below:

