Politics :  Trump ousts Anthony Scaramucci as communications director at new chief of staff's request

President Donald Trump on Monday removed Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director after he had served in the role for 10 days, The New York Times and other outlets reported.

The decision came at the urging of the new White House chief of staff, John Kelly, The Times reported, adding that it was unclear whether Scaramucci would leave the White House or remain employed in another capacity.

The decision came on Kelly's first day serving in official capacity as chief of staff.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Days earlier, Scaramucci made waves when he unloaded on Reince Priebus, then the chief of staff, to a New Yorker reporter, who published the tirade on Thursday. On Friday, Priebus was out, and Trump announced Kelly as his replacement.

During Scaramucci's week-plus stint as communications director, Priebus, White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and press aide Michael Short all resigned.

In that colorful New Yorker interview, Scaramucci called Priebus a "f------ paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac," because he believed that Priebus, who was vehemently against his appointment as communications director, leaked his financial disclosure to Politico. That disclosure was publicly available from Scaramucci's stint at the Export-Import Bank.

Scaramucci told Lizza that Priebus would "be asked to resign very shortly" and that virtually everyone in the White House communications shop will "all be fired by me."

Imitating Priebus, Scaramucci suggested that the chief of staff was "c--k-blocking" his appointment for months. He also turned his attention onto chief strategist Steve Bannon, who he described as seeking media attention.

"I'm not Steve Bannon, I'm not trying to suck my own c---," Scaramucci said. "I'm not trying to build my own brand off the f------ strength of the president. I'm here to serve the country."

Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, said that what he wanted to do was "f------ kill all the leakers" so he can "get the president's agenda on track."

He offered up a brief response once the New Yorker story was published Thursday evening.

"I sometimes use colorful language," he tweeted. "I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA."

Later Thursday, The Washington Post reported that Scaramucci and his allies were compiling a diagram of news outlets they believe Priebus leaked information to. A White House official said Scaramucci and his team planned to present their findings to Trump on Friday.

But just as Priebus' departure from the administration was announced that day, Scaramucci was hit with negative news, with The New York Post reporting that his wife had filed for divorce.