Politics :  Trump once made a cameo in a music video for the Russian pop star at the center of the Donald Trump Jr. controversy

President Donald Trump appeared in a 2013 music video for Emin Agalarov, an Azerbaijani-Russian pop star whose publicist claims to have arranged a June 2016 meeting between members of Trump's campaign and a Russian lawyer.

Agalarov is the son of Aras Agalarov, a wealthy Azerbaijani-Russian developer who brought Trump's Miss Universe pageant to Moscow in 2013. The elder Agalarov also served as a liaison between Trump and Putin when Trump was in Moscow in 2013, The Washington Post reported.

That year, Trump appeared in the younger Agalarov's music video for his song "Another Life." Trump's cameo is brief and occurs at the end of the video.

"Wake him up!" Trump shouts at a daydreaming Agalarov. "Emin, wake up. Come on. What's wrong with you? what's wrong with you Emin? Emin, let's get with it."

"You're always late," Trump continued. "You're just another pretty face. I'm tired of you. You're fired!"

Watch the video:

Agalarov was revealed to be at the center of top Trump campaign officials' meeting with Kremlin-connected lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. His publicist, Rob Goldstone, told The Post on Sunday that he had arranged for the Trump Tower meeting, which he attended along with Donald Trump Jr., Veselnitskaya, then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and now-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law. Goldstone then confirmed Monday that he arranged the meeting on behalf of the Russian pop star.

Trump's relationship with the elder Agalarov included what the Russian billionaire said was a signed agreement to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, The Post reported, adding that Trump had boasted upon returning from Moscow in 2013 that "almost all of the oligarchs were in the room" at an after party for the pageant, which Agalarov and other investors paid $14 million to host.

"@AgalarovAras I had a great weekend with you and your family," Trump tweeted in 2013. "You have done a FANTASTIC job. TRUMP TOWER-MOSCOW is next. EMIN was WOW!"

Trump Jr. said Sunday that his understanding of the meeting was that Veselnitskaya would be providing him with damaging information on Hillary Clinton, who would soon be the Democratic presidential nominee. That information apparently never materialized.