Politics :  TRUMP: My son is 'innocent'

  • Published:

'My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!'

Donald Trump with his son Donald Trump Jr. during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on January 11. play

Donald Trump with his son Donald Trump Jr. during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York City on January 11.

(REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that his son Donald Trump Jr. was "innocent" in the wake of a scandal connecting Trump's inner circle to a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump Jr. was interviewed by Sean Hannity Tuesday evening and admitted that he "probably would have done things a little differently" after an explosive New York Times report indicated that he was receiving information from Russian sources.

In Trump Jr.'s email correspondence, he was told that the crown prosecutor of Russia "offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father."

The emails showed the information offered was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." That prompted Trump Jr. to respond, "if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer."

The president sent out a few other tweets Wednesday morning defending his son, including one retweet of Fox News where host Jesse Watters says "I believe Don Jr. is the victim here."

Trump also took a shot at the media, one of his favorite targets.

"Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist," Trump tweeted.

