Politics :  Trump lashes out at his 'beleaguered' attorney general and asks why he isn't investigating Clinton's emails and Russia connections

President Donald Trump lashed out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democratic on the House committee investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, in a set of Monday morning tweets.

The president called Sessions, who he's had a strained relationship with since the attorney general recused himself from investigations related to Trump's campaign, "beleaguered" and asked why the Justice Department and Congress aren't investigating "Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations."

Following up with another tweet minutes later, Trump called Schiff "sleazy" and "totally biased," and accused him of spending "all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!"

In a remarkable admission during an interview with The New York Times last week, Trump said that he would not have chosen Sessions to be attorney general had he known that he would recuse himself from the ongoing Russia investigation.

"Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump told the Times.

A former Alabama senator who was one of the earliest supporters of and an important surrogate for the Trump campaign, Sessions recused himself from the investigation in March, after it was revealed that he failed to disclose at least two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador to the US during the course of the campaign.

Reports have circulated for months that Trump felt hamstrung by Sessions' recusal, and reports emerged in early June that Sessions had offered to resign amid heightening tensions between the two.

Responding to Trump's comments last week, Sessions told reporters that he plans to remain in his role "as long as that is appropriate."