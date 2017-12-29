Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump, lamenting Jeff Sessions' Russia recusal, says he has 'great respect' for Eric Holder because he 'protected' Obama

Politics Trump, lamenting Jeff Sessions' Russia recusal, says he has 'great respect' for Eric Holder because he 'protected' Obama

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Donald Trump told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday that, while attorney general, Eric Holder "totally protected" President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump play

Donald Trump

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • In an interview published Thursday, President Donald Trump said he had "great respect" for Eric Holder, who Trump said "totally protected" President Barack Obama while attorney general.
  • Trump made the comment to The New York Times, also saying it was "too bad" that his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recused himself from the Russia investigation.


President Donald Trump told The New York Times in an interview published Thursday that Eric Holder "totally protected" President Barack Obama while serving as attorney general.

Trump added that he had "great respect for that," lamenting that it was "too bad" his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recused himself earlier this year from the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

"I don't want to get into loyalty, but I will tell you that, I will say this: Holder protected President Obama. Totally protected him," Trump said, adding: "When you look at the things that they did, and Holder protected the president. And I have great respect for that, I'll be honest."

Trump for months has both publicly and privately stewed over Sessions' recusal from the Russia investigation, which is now being overseen by Robert Mueller after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein named him special counsel following Sessions' recusal. Trump has suggested that he would have never hired Sessions for the job had he known that the former Alabama senator would later recuse himself from the investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign's possible involvement.

Holder has been on the receiving end of criticism from Trump in the past. He has been an outspoken critic of some of the president's actions in recent months.

Top 3

1 Politics Trump warns that 'there will never be a friendly solution' to...bullet
2 Politics White House officials reportedly said that time Angela Merkel...bullet
3 Politics With a minor tweak, F-35s could shoot down North Korean...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump.
Politics Trump has waged a yearlong war against Amazon — and its day of reckoning could be coming soon
Firefighters responded to a deadly fire Thursday night in the Bronx borough of New York.
Politics The Bronx fire that killed 12 was apparently caused by a 3-year-old child playing with the burners on a stove
trump
Politics Trump says he understands taxes, healthcare, and other major legislation more 'than any president that’s ever been in office'
trump
Politics 'They basically have to let me win': Trump believes the media will help him get reelected