Politics :  TRUMP: Ivanka's life would be 'so much easier' if she weren't my daughter

  • Published:

Donald Trump said it would be "so much easier" for his daughter Ivanka if he wasn't her father in a speech at the G-20 Summit.

(Getty/ Jeff J Mitchell)
Donald Trump said it would be "so much easier" for his daughter Ivanka if he wasn't her father at the G-20 summit.

"I'm very proud of my daughter, Ivanka," Trump said in a speech aired on CNN, announcing the launch of a new World Bank fund to support female entrepreneurs called the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.

"She's a champion. If she weren't my daughter it would be so much easier for her," he continued. "Might be the only bad thing she has going."

Ivanka Trump, as an unpaid advisor to the president, has made supporting women-owned businesses one of her top areas of focus. Trump thanked Ivanka for the work she has done on the subject, as well as "all the work you've done over the last few weeks and months to help everybody" in the creation of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative.

The first daughter also drew criticism for her participation in aspects of the G-20 Summit that she had less experience in. On Saturday, a Russian official posted a photo of Ivanka sitting in the president's seat at a working session — putting the first daughter alongside heads of state such as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

