Politics :  Trump is threatening a move that could make Obamacare implode — here's which states have the most to lose

The Trump administration is threatening a move that could make Obamacare implode.

On Tuesday, the administration is expected to make a decision on whether it will stop payments to insurers that that help offset healthcare costs. President Donald Trump referred to these payments as "bailouts" in a a tweet on Saturday.

"If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!" Trump tweeted.

If the Trump administration does decide to end the payments, known as cost-sharing reductions, it could lead to higher premiums and fewer insurance plan choices in the exchanges. CSRs are paid to insurance companies to help offset the cost of discount health plans they provide to Americans making 200% of the federal poverty limit.

Here's which states benefit the most from cost-sharing reduction payments.

Deadline for 2018 coverage

Insurance companies have until late September to raise rates and finalize their coverage areas for 2018. Not receiving CSRs in 2018 could have a serious impact on what those look like.

Already, the market is in flux. On Wednesday, Anthem, the second-largest insurer in the US, said it might leave more markets in 2018. And on Monday, Ohio said it had managed to find insurers for 19 of the 20 counties that had no insurance plans on the exchanges. Ultimately, without the CSRs, many Americans could lose their health insurance.