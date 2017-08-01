Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump is threatening a move that could make Obamacare implode — here's which states have the most to lose

Politics Trump is threatening a move that could make Obamacare implode — here's which states have the most to lose

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Trump administration is threatening a move that could make Obamacare implode.

On Tuesday, the administration is expected to make a decision on whether it will stop payments to insurers that that help offset healthcare costs. President Donald Trump referred to these payments as "bailouts" in a a tweet on Saturday.

"If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon!" Trump tweeted.

If the Trump administration does decide to end the payments, known as cost-sharing reductions, it could lead to higher premiums and fewer insurance plan choices in the exchanges. CSRs are paid to insurance companies to help offset the cost of discount health plans they provide to Americans making 200% of the federal poverty limit.

Here's which states benefit the most from cost-sharing reduction payments.

CSR state map play

CSR state map

(Andy Kiersz/Business Insider, CMS)

Deadline for 2018 coverage

Insurance companies have until late September to raise rates and finalize their coverage areas for 2018. Not receiving CSRs in 2018 could have a serious impact on what those look like.

Already, the market is in flux. On Wednesday, Anthem, the second-largest insurer in the US, said it might leave more markets in 2018. And on Monday, Ohio said it had managed to find insurers for 19 of the 20 counties that had no insurance plans on the exchanges. Ultimately, without the CSRs, many Americans could lose their health insurance.

Top 3

1 Politics After the US had a shot at taking out Kim Jong Un, North Korea...bullet
2 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar...bullet
3 Politics Angola’s Jose Eduardo Dos Santos set to step down after 38...bullet

Politics

Russian servicemen stand atop T-14 tanks with the Armata Universal Combat Platform during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow
Politics Moscow is sending up to 100,000 troops to NATO's border
Bunker buster hyunmoo
Politics South Korea showed off a missile that could kill Kim Jong Un deep inside a bunker
Donald Trump Jr. with his father, Donald Trump, on the night of the Iowa Caucus in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 1, 2016.
Politics Trump was behind the misleading original statement about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
null
Politics All the big firings and resignations of the Trump administration so far