Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump is set to name Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director

Politics Trump is set to name Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director

  • Published:

He'll be filling a position left open by Mike Dubke in May.

Anthony Scaramucci play

Anthony Scaramucci

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump is expected to name Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director, according to multiple reports.

Scaramucci will be filling a position left open by Mike Dubke, who resigned in May.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan reported Thursday night that Trump decided on the move and only informed Reince Priebus, his chief of staff, after the fact. Scaramucci met with Trump on Friday and was offered the job, multiple reports said.

Scaramucci was on Trump's transition team after supporting him during the 2016 election, but he raised money for Scott Walker and Jeb Bush during the heated primaries.

Scaramucci landed headlines in June after CNN published, and then retracted, a story connecting him to the Russia investigation. The bungled story ultimately led to the resignations of three CNN staffers.

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria begins exploration of its massive bitumen and tar sands...bullet
2 Politics Chechnya's leader says Russia has a literal nuclear doomsday...bullet
3 Politics China and Russia could cripple the US with a space attack,...bullet

Politics

Scaramucci attends the WEF annual meeting in Davos
Politics The White House's new communications director has been in senators' crosshairs
null
Politics Watch Trump’s new WH communications director call him a 'hack' in 2015
A Ukrainian soldier in trenches outside of Avdiivka near Russian-backed separatist positions in early April 2017.
Politics 5 more Ukrainian soldiers have been killed as a bloody surge in fighting continues
Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she joined Trump's campaign in 2016 because he is "a champion of working families, not Washington-Wall Street elites."
Politics The rise of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the new star of the Trump administration who's now a contender for Spicer's job