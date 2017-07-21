Politics :  Trump is set to name Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director

President Donald Trump is expected to name Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director, according to multiple reports.

Scaramucci will be filling a position left open by Mike Dubke, who resigned in May.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan reported Thursday night that Trump decided on the move and only informed Reince Priebus, his chief of staff, after the fact. Scaramucci met with Trump on Friday and was offered the job, multiple reports said.

Scaramucci was on Trump's transition team after supporting him during the 2016 election, but he raised money for Scott Walker and Jeb Bush during the heated primaries.

Scaramucci landed headlines in June after CNN published, and then retracted, a story connecting him to the Russia investigation. The bungled story ultimately led to the resignations of three CNN staffers.