Politics :  Trump is reshuffling his legal team

Marc Kasowitz, the head of President Donald Trump's outside legal team representing him in the Russia investigation, is stepping aside, according to multiple reports published Thursday night.

CBS News White House correspondent Major Garrett first tweeted that Kasowitz was "out" as Trump's attorney, while New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted he was "not gone" but had a "lesser role."

The news comes amid reports of Trump reshuffling his circle of attorneys as the Russia investigation looms over his presidency.

Kasowitz received criticism for a series of profanity-laced email exchanges he had last week with what appeared to be a stranger. He has since apologized for the emails, saying they were made "at the end of a very long day."

Separately, Trump's legal-team spokesman, Mark Corallo, resigned Thursday.

Kasowitz, a New York-based trial attorney, is known as a prominent litigator and represented Trump in several cases in the past, including Trump's high-profile divorce proceedings with his first wife. He was most recently hired by Trump to represent him in late May.