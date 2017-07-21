Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump is reportedly set to name former Goldman executive Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director

He'll be filling a position left open by Mike Dubke in May.

Anthony Scaramucci play

Anthony Scaramucci

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
President Donald Trump is expected to name Anthony Scaramucci as the new White House communications director, the news website Axios reported Thursday night.

Scaramucci will be filling a position left open by Mike Dubke, who resigned in May.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan said that Trump made the move and only informed Reince Priebus, his chief of staff, after the fact. Swan added: "Nothing is ever settled until Trump announces. Reince and [Steve] Bannon are DEAD against Scaramucci as comms director."

Scaramucci was on Trump's transition team after supporting him during the 2016 election, but he raised money for Scott Walker and Jeb Bush during the heated primaries.

Scaramucci landed headlines in June after CNN published, and then retracted, a story connecting him to the Russia investigation. The bungled story ultimately led to the resignations of three CNN staffers.

