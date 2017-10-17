Politics :  Trump is reportedly considering a former pharma executive as top health official

Trump is reportedly considering a former Eli Lilly executive as his pick for secretary of Health and Human Services.

Politico reported Tuesday that Alex Azar is President Donald Trump frontrunner to replace Tom Price. Price resigned from the position in September following a scandal over his use of private jets that reportedly cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

Azar worked as HHS deputy secretary from 2005 to 2007 under President George W. Bush.

Shortly after, he joined the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly as a senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications and eventually became president of Lilly USA, according to his LinkedIn. He left Lilly in January 2017 and now consults and counsels with pharmaceutical and health insurance companies.

As HHS secretary, Azar would oversee health agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates pharmaceutical companies including Lilly.