Politics :  Trump is now mocking Steve Bannon with a new nickname

President Donald Trump has a new nickname for former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

It's "Sloppy Steve."

He has tweeted the nickname twice since Thursday night, and it looks set to join his most famous monikers.



Crooked Hillary. Lyin' Ted. Liddle Marco (and Bob). This week, another person entered President Donald Trump's pantheon of people upon whom he has bestowed a nickname — "Sloppy" Steve Bannon.

In a pair of tweets that followed a now days-long saga between Trump and Bannon, his former chief strategist, Trump took aim at Bannon's appearance.

"I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book!" he tweeted Thursday night, taking aim at author Michael Wolff's bombshell book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," which Bannon is quoted extensively in. "I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!"

In that book, Bannon was quoted in excerpts eviscerating Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, and daughter Ivanka Trump. The excerpts were released after another recent controversial interview Bannon participated in with Vanity Fair that was met with disdain from his former employer. Trump released a scorched-earth statement on Wednesday, blasting Bannon, now back at the helm of Breitbart News, saying he had "lost his mind."

On Friday morning, Trump was back at it with the "Sloppy Steve" moniker.

"The Mercer Family recently dumped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon," he said, pointing to news that the billionaire GOP megadonor family cut ties with Bannon. "Smart!"

Bannon's often disheveled look has been a subject of discussion among many, including in Trump's inner circle, since he joined the Trump campaign in 2016. At a Manhattan book party last month, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and fellow top campaign aide David Bossie were overheard joking about Bannon's showering habits prior to him arriving at the event.