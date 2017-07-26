Politics :  Trump is donating his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

President Donald Trump is donating his $100,000 second-quarter White House salary to the US Department of Education.

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump is donating his second-quarter White House salary of $100,000 to the Department of Education, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday.

"It's that time again, as many of you have probably noticed, … for us to announce where the president will be donating his quarterly salary," Sanders said. "This quarter the president will be donating his salary to the Department of Education."

Last quarter, Trump donated his salary to the National Park Service.

"The president is committed to our nation’s students, and to reforming education in America so that every child, no matter their zip code, has access to a high-quality education," Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said after receiving the check from Sanders.

The money will be used to create a STEM — an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics —camp for students at the department.

Trump's proposed 2018 budget slashes $9.2 billion from the Department of Education.

