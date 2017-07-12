Politics :  TRUMP: If Congress doesn't repeal Obamacare, 'I will be very angry about it'

President Donald Trump said in an interview published Wednesday that he would be "angry" with congressional Republicans failed to get a bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare to his desk.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network's Pat Robertson, Trump was asked what would happen if Congress was unable to pass a bill to overhaul the healthcare system.

"I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset," Trump said. "But I'm sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk. I hope that they do it. They've been promising it for years."

The president said now is the time for repeal, since the GOP controls the White House and Congress.

"Now we have a president that's waiting to sign it," Trump told Robertson. "I have pen in hand so now it means something. You know, those other times, those many, many times, that they passed it, it didn't mean anything."

Trump also pressured Republican senators specifically. Senate Republicans are attempting to move their legislation, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, but it has become a source of major division within the party and it is unclear whether it can pass.

"We have 52 senators," Trump said. "It's very hard to get. ... We need almost all of them. You need almost all of them and that's the hold up. And states are somewhat different. But with all of that being said, it has to get passed. They have to do it."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will release an updated version of the BCRA on Thursday and is aiming for a vote on the updated bill sometime next week.

"He's got to pull it off. Mitch has to pull it off. He's working very hard. He's got to pull it off," Trump said of the Majority Leader.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the BCRA would leave 22 million more Americans without health insurance in 2026 compared to the current baseline. Additional analysis estimated that out-of-pocket-costs and premiums would increase under the BCRA, as well.

Watch a portion of the interview: