Politics Trump holds bizarre, hastily-arranged press conference to reassure people that his relationship with McConnell is 'outstanding'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Trump and Mitch McConnell held a press conference on Monday to projuct unity following reports that the two have a strained relationship.

President Donald Trump and Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden. play

President Donald Trump and Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Rose Garden.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
Speaking in the Rose Garden, Trump insisted that the Republican Party was "very unified," and mentioned that the two "spent quite a bit of time" together and frequently chat on the phone.

"Despite what we read, we're probably now, I think, at least as far as I'm concerned, closer than ever before," Trump said. "Our relationship is very good."

"My relationship with this gentleman is outstanding, has been outstanding."

Trump insisted that the two leaders would continue to work on the president's tax reform plan, and McConnell insisted that the two often hold telephone conversations on the weekend that they do not disclose to the press.

"We have the same agenda, we've been friends and acquaintances for a long time," McConnell said.

In August, The New York Times reported that the two leaders' relationship had devolved to "mutual resentment and sometimes outright hostility" as McConnell has expressed uncertainty that the president can salvage the legislative agenda that Republicans laid out earlier this year.

Many of Trump's allies outside the White House have complained repeatedly about McConnell's leadership. The president himself has publicly blamed McConnell for Republicans' stalled agenda in Congress and the failure to pass healthcare reform legislation.

Speaking for about 40 minutes on Monday, Trump answered a number of questions on a wide-variety of subjects:

  • Trump admonished said the gunman who killed 58 people and injured hundreds in Las Vegas earlier this month, calling him "demented, sick individual," and declaring that "the wires were crossed pretty badly in his brain."
  • He also lamented the slow pace of senate judicial confirmations.
  • McConnell also knocked former White House strategist Steve Bannon's attempt to unseat some Republican incumbents who he believes are not sufficiently aligned with his far-right political agenda.

