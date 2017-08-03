Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump hits back at claim that he called the White House 'a real dump'

On Wednesday, he called the White House "one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen."

Donald Trump golfing

(Patrick Semansky/AP)
Trump appears to have changed his tune on what he thinks about the White House.

In a Wednesday night tweet, he called his presidential residence "one of the most beautiful buildings" he has ever seen. He called a claim made in a Golf Magazine article that he told members of his New Jersey golf club the White House was "a real dump," "totally untrue."

Trump lobbed the criticism while among guests at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf establishment, according to the magazine, which said Trump cited that as a reason why he goes golfing so much.

In his tweets Wednesday, Trump called the Golf Magazine story "fake," but in 2014, Trump praised the publication on several occasions, as noted by Wired journalist Ashley Feinberg, who rounded up a few of Trump's exhortations in which he called the magazine "great" and thanked its writers for reviews of his various golf clubs.

Trump has spent most of his time off as president at his golf courses, including the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his New Jersey golf club, and his golf course in suburban Washington, DC. According to the website, Trump Golf Count, the president has spent 41 days at his golf clubs since his inauguration.

