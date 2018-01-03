Politics :  Trump has instructed the White House cleaning staff not to touch his things

Home > Business Insider > Politics >

President Donald Trump doesn't like his housekeepers to touch his things, particularly his toothbrush, Michael Wolff reports in his new book, "Fire and Fury."

President Donald Trump has reportedly instituted a rule that housekeepers at the White House must not touch his things without his permission, journalist Michael Wolff reported in his new book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

"If my shirt is on the floor, it's because I want it on the floor," Trump told his staff, according to an excerpt of the book published in New York Magazine on Wednesday.

The president is reportedly fearful that he'll be poisoned and is particularly concerned about his cleaning staff touching his toothbrush. Wolff wrote that Trump's fear of poisoning is one reason why he frequents McDonald's, where his staffers can anonymously purchase him premade food.

Trump also strips his own bed and instructs staff on when to wash his sheets, Wolff wrote. Unlike every previous presidential couple since the Kennedys, the president and first lady Melania Trump reportedly maintain separate bedrooms.

Wolff's full book will be released on January 9.

