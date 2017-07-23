Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump goes off on Republicans for failing to 'protect' him over 'phony Russian Witch Hunt' in tweetstorm

  • Published:

The tweets came one day after Trump pointed out his "complete power to pardon" individuals convicted of wrongdoing.

(Pool/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump went off on fellow Republicans in a pair of tweets on Sunday afternoon, accusing his party members of doing "very little to protect their President."

"As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!," Trump wrote shortly after 4 p.m.

"It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President," he said in a second tweet shortly after.

Trump was at the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia on Sunday, but had returned to the White House around 3:00 PM, an hour or so before firing off the tweets.

The tweets came one day after Trump pointed out on Twitter his "complete power to pardon" individuals convicted of wrongdoing in his capacity as president.

"While all agree the U. S. President has the completely power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us.FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Saturday's tweet came on the heels of an explosive Washington Post report that said the president and his legal team were looking into the limits of his pardoning power, and that Trump had reportedly raised the question of whether he could pardon himself as congressional investigations and special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia widen in scope.

