Politics Trump goes off on '24/7 #Fake News' and says 'Trump base is getting stronger' in morning tweetstorm

President Donald Trump started Monday morning with a series of tweets about the "totally inept" "Fake News."

President Donald Trump sent nine tweets before 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

President Donald Trump went off on the "24/7 #Fake News" in several tweets on Monday morning, asserting that the media's coverage of the investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 campaign and his campaign's potential ties to the Kremlin has brought "the Trump base even closer together."

"Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!" Trump wrote not long after 7 a.m. ET.

The tweet followed a number of tweets excoriating The New York Times as "totally inept," highlighting a number of his administrations' "successes,"and suggesting that recent Trump rallies indicate that the "Trump base is bigger and stronger than ever."

Trump is spending Monday at his home at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey for a planned 17-day vacation while the White House's heating and cooling system is replaced.

