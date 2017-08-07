Politics :  Trump goes off on '24/7 #Fake News' and says his 'base is getting stronger' in tweetstorm

President Donald Trump went off on the "24/7 #Fake News" in several tweets on Monday morning, asserting that the media's coverage of the investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election and his campaign team's ties to the Kremlin had brought his "base even closer together."

"Hard to believe that with 24/7 # Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!" Trump wrote just after 7 a.m. ET.

The tweet followed several others excoriating The New York Times as "totally inept," highlighting what he said were his administrations' successes, and suggesting that recent rallies indicated that "the Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever."

The president is at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, as part of a planned 17-day vacation while the White House's heating and cooling system is replaced.