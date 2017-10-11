Politics :  Trump gave an endorsement speech for Eminem at the 2004 Shady National Convention

In the aftermath of rap star Eminem's viral, scathing verse about President Donald Trump that aired during Tuesday's BET awards, a video has resurfaced of Trump giving an endorsement speech for the musician at the 2004 "Shady National Convention."

The event was organized by MTV to celebrate Eminem's new satellite radio channel.

"When the Shady Party called and told me there's going to be a convention, I said 'it's got to be a really big one and it's got to be right here in New York,'" Trump said at the start of his speech endorsing the fictitious candidate. "Because this is the best city anywhere in the world, am I right? Of course I'm right. I'm always right. I'm Donald Trump, I'm always right."

"I know a winner when I see one," he continued. "And Donald Trump is telling you right now, Slim Shady is a winner. He's got brains. He's got guts. And he's got Donald Trump's vote. Ladies and gentlemen. Our great candidate, Slim Shady."

Trump joined in chants of "Shady! Shady! Shady!"

Eminem then took the stage.

Watch Trump's speech below (beginning at 6:08):