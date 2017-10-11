Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Politics :  Trump gave an endorsement speech for Eminem at the 2004 Shady National Convention

Politics Trump gave an endorsement speech for Eminem at the 2004 Shady National Convention

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A video resurfaced of Trump giving an endorsement speech for Eminem at the 2004 "Shady National Convention."

Donald Trump. play

Donald Trump.

(Screenshot/YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the aftermath of rap star Eminem's viral, scathing verse about President Donald Trump that aired during Tuesday's BET awards, a video has resurfaced of Trump giving an endorsement speech for the musician at the 2004 "Shady National Convention."

The event was organized by MTV to celebrate Eminem's new satellite radio channel.

"When the Shady Party called and told me there's going to be a convention, I said 'it's got to be a really big one and it's got to be right here in New York,'" Trump said at the start of his speech endorsing the fictitious candidate. "Because this is the best city anywhere in the world, am I right? Of course I'm right. I'm always right. I'm Donald Trump, I'm always right."

"I know a winner when I see one," he continued. "And Donald Trump is telling you right now, Slim Shady is a winner. He's got brains. He's got guts. And he's got Donald Trump's vote. Ladies and gentlemen. Our great candidate, Slim Shady."

Trump joined in chants of "Shady! Shady! Shady!"

Eminem then took the stage.

Watch Trump's speech below (beginning at 6:08):

Top 3

1 Politics Nigeria moves to make mental health test mandatory for...bullet
2 Politics Tabloid covers from the '90s show the insanity of Trump's...bullet
3 Politics Mueller's next move, the Steele dossier, and an NSA hack —...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump
Politics Trump rages at NBC after report said Tillerson called him a 'moron' after he wanted a tenfold increase in nuclear arsenal
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington
Politics Democrats aren't happy with the White House's new border security plan — and now a government shutdown might be looming
Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Politics Sean Hannity goes on 10-minute rant about left's 'hypocrisy' on Harvey Weinstein, 2 weeks after having Bill O'Reilly on his show
President Donald Trump
Politics Opposition research firm behind Trump-Russia dossier now says it didn't give it to BuzzFeed