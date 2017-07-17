Politics :  Trump donned a cowboy hat and climbed into a fire truck for 'Made in America' week at the White House

President Donald Trump on Monday posed with baseballs bats, donned a cowboy hat, and climbed into a firetruck for photo opportunities promoting American manufacturing.

As part of his "Made in America" week, the president posed with products made in all 50 states.

Trump and Pence also admired the other large vehicles parked on the White House lawn, including a front-end loader.

In a speech, the president called for a return to America's manufacturing heyday, a reality that many economists think is highly unlikely given the increased reliance on automation in America's factories.

"Remember in the old days? We used to have made in the USA, made in America," Trump said. "We're going to start doing that again, we're going to start putting that brand on our products, because it means it's the best."

Critics have noted that while Trump repeatedly rails against American companies that manufacture goods overseas, many official Trump-branded products are also made abroad.

The Washington Post reported that Ivanka Trump, who currently serves the administration as a presidential assistant, makes her fashion apparel almost exclusively overseas in Bangladesh, Indonesia and China. Goods sold at the Trump Hotel blocks away from the White House are also largely produced abroad in countries like China, Vietnam, and Peru.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer responded to these concerns during the press briefing on Monday.

"With respect to his own companies, obviously it's inappropriate to discuss how anything would affect their own companies," he said. "But I can tell you that, in some cases, there are certain supply chains or scalability that may not be available in this country. I'm not going to comment on specific products, but I will tell you that the overall-arching goal, of course, though, is to grow manufacturing — to grow and invest here in the United States and to grow US workers here. So that remains the overall objective."