Politics :  Trump denies bombshell report that he asked for Mueller to be fired

Trump denies bombshell report that he asked for Mueller to be fired

Trump denies bombshell report that he asked for Mueller to be fired

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Fake news, folks, fake news," Trump told reporters in Davos, where he is expected to give a speech on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business people and CEOs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a dinner with business people and CEOs. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Thomson Reuters)
President Donald Trump has denied a bombshell report that he had ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, head of the probe into his campaigns ties to Russia, calling it "fake news".

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Trump ordered Mueller to be fired last June, one month after Mueller had been appointed. Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey the previous month.

The White House counsel reportedly balked at the notion and refused to direct the Justice Department to fire Mueller, and Trump was said to have eventually backed down from the decision, according to The Times.

"Fake news, folks, fake news," Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday, where he is expected to give a speech.

