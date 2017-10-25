Politics :  Trump contradicts his own tweet, says 401(k)s could now be up for negotiation

President Donald Trump said including changes to 401(k)s and retirement accounts could be used as "negotiating" tools for the Republican tax reform bill.

The comment comes amid reports Republicans could consider a cap on the amount Americans could contribute to a traditional, tax-deferred 401(k) or IRA as $2,400 a year.

Rep. Kevin Brady, a key author of the forthcoming tax bill, said earlier Wednesday the changes were still on the table despite a tweet to the contrary from Trump on Monday.



President Donald Trump said Wednesday that changes to Americans' retirement savings accounts could still be included in the forthcoming Republican tax reform plan.

Trump was asked about comments from Rep. Kevin Brady, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and an author of the forthcoming GOP tax bill, that there could be changes to retirement accounts like 401(k)s in the plan.

Trump said 401(k)s are "very important" to him because they benefit the middle class but suggested tweaks could be included.

"Well maybe it is, maybe we'll use it as negotiating, but trust me, that's one of the great things," Trump said. "There are certain elements of deals that you don't want to negotiate with — and Kevin knows this, and I think Kevin Brady is fantastic — but he knows how important 401(k)s are."

Here's a quick rundown of the retirement savings drama so far: