Politics :  Trump contradicts himself in tweetstorm on Obamacare repeal, suggests Republicans go 'nuclear'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the apparent failure of the Senate Republican healthcare bill via Twitter.

"We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans," the president tweeted. "Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!"

The Senate bill, the Better Care Reconciliation Act, fell apart Monday night when two more GOP senators — Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah — said they would not support a vote to bring the bill to the floor of the Senate for debate.

That left the Republican leadership with four defections on the procedural vote, called a motion to proceed — more than the three needed to block the bill. Moran and Lee joined Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky as opponents of the motion.

According to Politico, Trump was blindsided by the defections of Moran and Lee. The president was reportedly in the middle of a strategy dinner for the bill when the announcement was made, and he told Republicans they would look like "dopes" if they did not repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.

In a follow-up tweet on Tuesday, Trump once again advocated the failure of the ACA, better known as Obamacare, to bring Democrats and the public around on a Republican plan.

"As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan," Trump tweeted. "Stay tuned!"

The new tweets, however, seemed to contradict Trump's insistence on Monday night that Republicans immediately repeal Obamacare.

"Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!" Trump said.

Additionally, Trump suggested that Republicans should get rid of the legislative filibuster — generally known as the "nuclear option" — to make it easier to pass any Obamacare replacement bill.

"The Senate must go to a 51 vote majority instead of current 60 votes," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "Even parts of full Repeal need 60. 8 Dems control Senate. Crazy!"

Republicans, who hold 52 seats in the Senate, were using a process that would have required only 50 votes to pass the bill, since Vice President Mike Pence could break a tie. Despite this, Republicans still could not get the bill through.

If Trump were to end the executive branch's funding of Obamacare's cost-sharing-reduction payments, a critical provision that helps offset costs for insurers, it would most likely lead to an exodus of insurers from the individual exchanges and skyrocketing costs for Americans in those markets, effectively causing the collapse of the law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday night that he would abandon the tactic of attempting to repeal and replace Obamacare at the same time and advance a repeal-only bill that would go into effect in two years, in which Congress could come together on a new plan.