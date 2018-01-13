Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Trump completes his first physical exam as president, doctor claims he's in 'excellent health'

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who conducted Trump's first physical on Friday, is expected to announce the results on Tuesday.

(REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)
  • Donald Trump completed his first physical exam as president on Friday.
  • Dr. Ronny Jackson, who performed the exam at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, described Trump as being in "excellent health."
  • Jackson is expected to announce the full results of the president's exam on Tuesday.


President Donald Trump underwent his first physical exam as president on Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson described the 71-year-old Trump as being in "excellent health." Full results of the exam are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

The sitting president's routine medical check-up is not usually a topic that dominates headlines, but speculation about Trump's health has intensified in the early days of his second year in office. That's due in part to some revealing commentary about his eating habits, outlined in news stories over the last year — and more recently in the book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House."

In this photo released by the White House on January 12, 2018, Donald Trump walks with doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after his first physical exam as president.

(White House)

One anecdote in the book said that Trump's penchant for McDonald's fast food is linked to his "longtime fear of being poisoned." Trump's go-to order was said to be two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate shake.

A Washington Post report published last month said Trump's main diet on the 2016 campaign trail consisted of Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza, and Diet Coke.

